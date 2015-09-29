Score! You can watch the AFL and NRL grand final in HD this weekend

Despite the free to air networks launching high definition digital channels five years ago in the form of 7mate and GEM, neither network has truly taken advantage of the extra resolution by offering sport in HD.

But finally that's changing, with the networks confirming that this year, both the AFL and the NRL grand final will be broadcast in high definition on these channels.

Seven will be broadcasting the AFL grand final on Saturday October 3 on both its main channel and 7Mate, with the latter being shown in high definition.

Similarly, NRL fans will get to enjoy the NRL Grand Final on both Nine and GEM on Sunday October 4, with the GEM broadcast being high definition.

While it's kind of sad that this is news in 2015, in a world where Netflix is streaming 4K TV shows no less, any progress is still welcome news for fans of free to air sports broadcasts.