Roboteers, stand by: Robot Wars is coming back to BBC2

Our prayers have finally been answered: Robot Wars is back. After a 13-year break from our screens the home-made robot fighting competition is returning to the BBC, and will air later this year.

And it's going to be bigger and better than ever, with battles taking place inside a 'bullet-proof' arena – which suggests the home-made robots will be even bigger and more dangerous than before. Or at least, that's what we hope.

Six hour-long shows are set to run on BBC2. The show is being developed by Mentorn Scotland for the channel.

3...2...1... Activate!

"The redeveloped Robot Wars proved compelling – offering a mix of real people, real passion and raw power," said acting controller of BBC entertainment Alan Tyler.

"It is fundamentally driven by the eccentricity of the brilliant brains behind the machines."

There's no word on whether the house robots will be making a return yet. We can only hope that Refbot is left out of things though, as its introduction was clearly the moment the show jumped the shark.

We are hoping for a Hypno-Disc comeback, though. Also, if anyone knows where Craig Charles is can you give him a call? He isn't busy or anything, right?

Via Broadcast Now