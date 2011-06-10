Trending
Brands

RealD's shares rise but CEO's 3D talk puts investors off

By Television  

Er, that's not what is meant to happen

RealD up then down

Michael Lewis, the CEO of RealD, managed to turn off a number of investors this week, when he failed to acknowledge that the downturn of 3D movies in cinemas as a trend.

Before his speech, RealD's stocks had jumped, due to the company posting strong results for the quarter. According to RealD, it made a profit of £4.5 million.

When compared to a £20.9 million lost in the same quarter last year, this is impressive.

A trend is a trend is a trend

However, when Lewis spoke to RealD's investors, according to Deadline, something went a bit wrong.

In his briefing he explained that despite the latest Pirates of the Caribbean movie and Kung Fu Panda 2 disappointing in 3D sales, there was no sign that 3D viewing was on the wane.

"I don't see a trend. It's a trend until the trend changes to something else," said a cryptic Lewis.

He also added that this year "will be all over the place, but the end result will be a good one.

"I don't think you can really read that much into a couple of films' performance."

This unfortunately brought stock prices down 7.4 per cent.

You win some, you lose some.

Via Deadline

Related news

See more Television news