Panasonic's AX902 4K Ultra HD TV will adjust itself to your living room

Panasonic has unveiled its AX902 4K Ultra HD LED LCD TV at the IFA conference in Berlin, with this particular offering ready to adjust itself to suit your living room.

The Japanese giant's offering apparently offers up full-array local dimming and Panasonic's proprietary local dimming ultra tech and is also boasting about the TV's colour reproduction to boot.

An interesting feature is the television's ability to analyse the lighting conditions in its environment and link its video signal processing to ambient light levels in order to, in Panasonic's words: 'deliver picture quality which is a perfect match for your living room'.

There's a quad-core Pro5 processor under the hood and Panasonic's 'beyond smart' feature set, and four 4K60p-supporting HDMI terminals and one DisplayPort to make sure that you can simultaneously connect any 4K producing kit that you may have casually laying around.

There's no price, but given that it's arriving soon we'll soon have a better idea.