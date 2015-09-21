How to watch the 2015 Emmy Awards

Update: The show's over, but it's never too late to watch the Emmys online by following this how-to guide if you missed out. Or, you can follow along with the "Emmy Award Winners" category below.

The 2015 Emmy Awards have come to a close. The actors from your favorite shows like Game of Thrones, Mad Men, Silicon Valley have gone home either with a trophy in hand, or in disappointment with their heads in their hands.

The surprise of wins and who misses out on an award is usually the most exciting thing about the Emmys. But this year, the best part of the ceremony was that, for the first time, it all streamed online.

If you're interesting in looking back at all the ways you could have tuned in live for the Emmy Awards, head to page two. Right now, we're going to breakdown the winners.

Emmy Award Winners

OK, now that I've given you proper warning, here's a list of all the award-winners listed by category:

Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series - Veep

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series - Allison Janney as Bonnie in Mom

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series - Tony Hale as Gary Walsh in Veep

Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series - Transparent

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series - Jeffrey Tambor as Maura Pfefferman in Transparent

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series - Julia Louis-Dreyfus as President Selina Meyer in Veep

Outstanding Reality-Competition Program - The Voice

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or A Movie - Regina King as Aliyah Shadeed in American Crime

Outstanding Directing For A Limited Series, Movie Or A Dramatic Special - Olive Kitteridge

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or A Movie - Bill Murray as Jack Kenninson

in Olive Kitteridge

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Series Or A Movie - Frances McDormand as Olive Kitteridge in Olive Kitteridge

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Series Or A Movie - Richard Jenkins as Henry Kitteridge in Olive Kitteridge

Outstanding Limited Series - Olive Kitteridge

Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series - The Daily Show With Jon Stewart

Outstanding Directing For A Variety Series - The Daily Show With Jon Stewart

Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series - Game Of Thrones "Mother's Mercy"

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series - Uzo Aduba as Suzanne "Crazy Eyes" Warren in Orange Is The New Black

Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series - Game Of Thrones "Mother's Mercy"

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series - Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister in Game Of Thrones

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series - Jon Hamm as Don Draper in Mad Men

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series - Viola Davis as Annalise Keating in How To Get Away With Murder

Outstanding Production Design for Variety, Nonfiction, Reality or Reality-Competition Programming - Portlandia "Dead Pets"

Outstanding Children's Program - Alan Alda and The Actor Within You: A YoungArts Masterclass

Outstanding Choreography - Dancing With The Stars "Routine: Elastic Heart" and So You Think You Can Dance "Routines: Wave/When I go/Wind Beneath My Wings"

Outstanding Cinematography For A Limited Series or Movie - Bessie

Outstanding Comedy Series - VEEP

Outstanding Commercial - #LikeAGirl "Always"

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series - Transparent "Best New Girl"

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series - The Daily Show

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special - The Saturday Night Live 40th Anniversary Special

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series - The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst

Outstanding Drama Series - Game of Thrones

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Series - Saturday Night Live "Host: Taraji P. Henson"

Outstanding Television Movie - Bessie

Outstanding Music Composition For A Limited Series, Movie Or A Special (Original Dramatic Score) - Bessie

Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score) - House of Cards "Chapter 32"

Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics - Inside Amy Schumer "Cool With It/Song Title: Girl You Don't Need Make Up"

Outstanding Variety Special - The Saturday Night Live 40th Anniversary Special

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Series - Game of Thrones "Hardhome"

Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special - Louis C.K.: Live at the Comedy Store

Exception Merit in Documentary Filmmaking - Citizenfour