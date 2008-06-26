BBC launches iPlayer 2.0 beta

The BBC has launched a beta version of iPlayer 2.0 which the corporation claims will fully integrate television and radio.

BBC's iPlayer has been a runaway success to date, with over 100 million requests to view programmes in the six months since launch.

The future of TV

Erik Huggers, the BBC's group controller for future media and technology said: "The next generation of BBC iPlayer allows UK licence fee payers to catch up on their favourite BBC TV and radio programmes in one place - a completely unique on-demand service.

"Audiences are now able to experience the full range of BBC content - some 250 TV programmes currently available each week as well as all the BBC radio networks - in a new and more accessible way, and all for free."

The BBC promises that the new-look iPlayer will offer a more "cinematic" experience, with a larger playback screen.