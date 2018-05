If you have recently treated yourself or the family to a new 3D TV, or are considering making an investment in 3D for the home soon, then you will no doubt want to know what's in store for the future of decent quality 3D content.

Hollywood has come under flack of late, with a rep from 3D TV manufacturer Panasonic claiming that Tinseltown's rush to produce "badly converted" 3D movies in the wake of the success of James Cameron's Avatar has "damaged 3D".