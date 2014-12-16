Trending
LG connects the dots with new Quantum Dot 4K Ultra HD TV line

By HDTV  

LG promises improved colors on 4K LCD screens

LG Quantum Dot 4K Ultra HD TV

LG has announced a new lineup of 4K Ultra HD LCD TVs with "Quantum Dot" technology that the company says improves a variety of color factors.

Specifically this quantum dot tech "will offer a wider color palette and improved color saturation" compared with other LCD sets, reads a press release from LG.

LG says the TVs use nano-sized crystal "dots" that emit different colors depending on their size, and a film of these quantum dots laid over the LCD backlight improves picture color reproduction rate by more than 30%.

They also reportedly improve the sets' overall brightness, LG claims.

LG will also offer a variety of 4K OLED TVs in 2015, and these LCD will "complement" them. LG's promised we'll see more of them at CES 2015, so watch out come January.

