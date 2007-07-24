HANNspree springs budget LCD TVs

HANNspree has announced a new range of LCD TVs aimed at budget-conscious shoppers.
The XV range comprises just two models - a 32-inch at £359 and a £37-inch at £499 - but both promise decent pictures by skimping on extraneous features.
That means you don't get a built-in digital TV tuner, or Full HD capability, but you do get a set with an 8-millisecond refresh rate, two HDMI ports and twin Scarts.
Key specs for the 37-inch model are given below. Both sets are available to buy from Misco .
- Screen size: 37-inches
- Native resolution: 1366 x 768 (WXGA)
- Aspect ratio: 16:9
- Brightness: 500 cd/m2
- Contrast ratio: 1200:1
- Display colour: 16.7 million
- Response time: 8 milliseconds
- Viewing angle (horizontal / vertical): 170 degrees / 170 degrees
- Powerful scaling and zooming engine: yes
- De-Interlace image enhancement: yes
- Resolution support: 1080i
- Speakers: built-in, 2x 10W
- Connections: 2x HDMI, 2x Scart, 1x composite video input, 1x S-video input, 1x component video input, 1x VGA input, 1x audio input, 1x PC audio input
- VESA mounting: yes
- Dimensions: 941mm (W) x 726mm (H) x 295mm (D) Weight: 31.2kg