Trending
Brands

Digital switchover prompts rise in TV dumping

By Television  

Insert 'Sky Tipping' pun here

You could always recycle it as a wooden storage crate

Apparently the digital switchover has led to a big increase in the number of televisions being dumped in the Cumbrian region.

Cumbria County Council has revealed statistics that show a 70 per cent rise in discarded televisions since the analogue TV signal was switched off.

This backs up data from Devon County Council which reported a 50 per cent rise in dumped televisions in the last quarter.

Jedward

With Granada currently going through the digital switch, the dumped sets are obviously a concern, although some manufacturers – like Sony – have come up with scrappage money-off offers.

And, lest we forget, the mass dumping of TV sets also coincides with the arrival of Jedward on our programmes.

Via The Guardian

Related news

See more Television news