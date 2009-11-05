Digital switchover prompts rise in TV dumping

Apparently the digital switchover has led to a big increase in the number of televisions being dumped in the Cumbrian region.

Cumbria County Council has revealed statistics that show a 70 per cent rise in discarded televisions since the analogue TV signal was switched off.

This backs up data from Devon County Council which reported a 50 per cent rise in dumped televisions in the last quarter.

Jedward

With Granada currently going through the digital switch, the dumped sets are obviously a concern, although some manufacturers – like Sony – have come up with scrappage money-off offers.

And, lest we forget, the mass dumping of TV sets also coincides with the arrival of Jedward on our programmes.

Via The Guardian