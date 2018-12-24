TechRadar's downloads advent calendar: get Auslogics BoostSpeed 9 free

The holidays are an expensive time, so we’re bringing you a special treat: a full, free Windows program to download every day until Christmas.

It's Christmas Eve! Behind the 24th door on our free downloads advent calendar you'll find Auslogics BoostSpeed 9 – a full optimization suite packed with everything you need to get your PC running smoothly again.

Auslogics BoostSpeed 9 scans and diagnoses your system with a single click, hunting for junk files that are cluttering your drives, and tracking down broken and corrupt registry entries.

Download Auslogics BoostSpeed 9 and use license key Y2QSD-48577-FXPD3-9SL5R-43YJ2 to activate

Auslogics BoostSpeed 9 can also optimize your internet connection for faster performance, recover lost or accidentally deleted files, identify duplicate files, manage the programs that run when your PC starts up, and provide detailed information on your system components.

It can help protect your privacy too, with a secure drive wiper that overwrites 'empty' space on your drives to make it impossible to recover deleted files, and tools for removing cookies, temporary internet files and browser histories.

Download it free today and see what a difference it can make to your PC.

In case you missed it...