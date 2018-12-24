TechRadar Middle East 2018 Awards

Although the smartphone industry keeps producing tons of new smartphones every year, the amount of really good phones that we saw was this year incredible. There was a great phone for everyone this year, no matter what your budget was.

That definitely made it much harder to choose our favorites from the year, but it is something that needs to get done. Today, we're announcing the categories in which we'll be honoring products from 2018 as well as opening our People's Choice awards up for voting.

Voting will close by mid January, following which we will reveal our Editor's picks as well your picks.

Categories for Editor's Choice Awards

Phone of the Year

Best Mid-Range Phone

Best Camera Phone

Best Wearable

Best Tablet

Best Laptop

Best Headphones

Best TV

Best Smart Home Device

Innovation in Technology

Categories for People's Choice Awards

Phone of the Year

Best Mid-Range Phone

Best Camera Phone (Blind Test)

Best Online Retailer

Best Tech Brand

Vote for your favourites and win awesome prizes!

It won't be fun if there weren't any giveaways and we've got plenty of gear to giveaway. We will randomly select one entry from each category for People's Choice awards to win a prize.

On top of that, everyone who picks all the right winners will go in a draw to get a collection of assorted goodies. You know you want them! Just make sure you follow us on Instagram and YouTube for more surprises.

But hurry up as the voting closes on the 15th of January 2019, following which we will randomly select winners.

Competition T&C's

﻿By taking part in this competition you agree to be bound by these terms and conditions and the Competition Rules: www.futuretcs.com. Entries are submitted by completing the form above.

Open to persons aged 18 years or over and living in the Middle East. The winners will be chosen at random and be notified via email. The prizes are non-transferable and non-refundable. There is no cash alternative and winner will have to collect the prize from Dubai.