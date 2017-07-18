TalkTalk slashes broadband and TV deal prices including Sky Sports and Sky Cinema

UPDATE: TalkTalk's brilliant Sports and Cinema Boost promotions have now come to an end. But TalkTalk remains one of the cheaper internet providers and you can still add SKY television to your broadband for an additional cost. head to our TalkTalk broadband deals page for all the current prices.

'Britain's lowest priced Sky Sports bundle'. That's how TalkTalk is promoting its latest broadband and TV deal, and as far as catch-lines go, we have to admit it's pretty strong. Especially when you consider that it coincides with the day that Sky has completely relaunched its sports channels.

So how low is lowest? Add all eight new Sky Sports channels to standard TalkTalk Fast Broadband and pay only £28.45 per month with zero activation fee and a free TV box.

And if your prefer celluloid heroes to sports stars, TalkTalk hasn't forgotten about you. Choose its Sky Cinema Boost instead, and pay from £27.95 per month for 17Mb broadband and all 11 Sky Cinema channels. And if you like both, then £36.45 will get you the whole caboodle! Keep reading for more information about these tremendous TalkTalk deals.

Broadband deal of the week with Sky Sports

TalkTalk Fast Broadband and TV with Sky Sports Boost | 12 months | Up to 17Mb | Line rental inc. | 80+ TV channels | FREE activation | £28.45pm

The sound of leather on willow. The smell of burning rubber. Jumpers for goalposts. It's all on the newly revamped Sky Sports, with dedicated channels for cricket, Formula One, football, golf and more. TalkTalk Fast Broadband and TV also includes more than 80 Freeview and HD channels. And if you want superfast fibre broadband, you can upgrade for £35 per month. Total cost of 12 months £341.40

Get TalkTalk broadband with Sky Sports

Broadband deal of the week with Sky Cinema

TalkTalk Fast Broadband and TV with Sky Cinema Boost | 12 months | Up to 17Mb | Line rental inc. | 80+ TV channels | FREE activation | £27.95pm

Choose TalkTalk's Sky Cinema boost and - like with the Sky Sports package - you get a free TV box worth £25 and have nothing to pay upfront. Whatever your tastes, Sky's 11 movie channels (including Comedy, Crime & Thriller, Sci-Fi & Horror, Comedy, Disney, etc) will have plenty of flicks for you to enjoy. The monthly payments are £34.50 per month if you want 38Mb fibre. Total cost of 12 months £335.40

Get TalkTalk broadband with Sky Cinema

Sky Sports - what's new?

Sky Sports has ditched it's old familiar numbered channels, taking the lead from Sky Cinema - the latter dropped cardinal numbers almost 10 years ago. So that means that there are now eight Sky Sports channels:

Sky Sports Main Event (for the world's biggest sporting events)

Sky Sports Premier league

Sky Sports Football

Sky Sports F1

Sky Sports Cricket

Sky Sports Golf

Sky Sports Action (for other sports, such as rugby, tennis, boxing and darts)

Sky Sports Arena (see Sky Sports Action)

Sky Sports News and Sky Sports Mix - both of which are free to Sky TV customers - will also remain.

Existing TalkTalk customers

Usually this is the part of our 'Deal of the Week' article where we have to deliver the bad news to existing customers. With a solemn shake of the head, we say "no, this is not for you".

But this week we get to play good cop instead. These latest Sky Sports and Sky Cinema Boost deals are available to current TalkTalk customers, too. So if you're already with the provider and fancy adding one of these TV packages, then give them a call to upgrade.