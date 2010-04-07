ICD Gemini Tablet turns heads

An Android tablet with the 1GHz Tegra 2 SOC from ICD has attracted early interest, as the world looks for the first rival to the Apple iPad.

The ICD Gemini is an 11.2 inch tablet that offers higher specs than the Apple iPad, including 3G connection that allows mobile phone calls and, wait for it, a replaceable battery.

According to Engadget, the ICD Gemini offers 1080p video playback, SD Card reader, FM radio, a GPS chip, 802.11n WiFi, Bluetooth, MicroUSB connectivity and cameras on front (2MP) and back (5MP).

Android

The tablet will use the Google-powered Android operating system that is proving so popular on mobile phones, although you suspect that Chrome OS could well pop up later in the year.

Of course, the UK release date and price (or global, for that matter) are not yet known, but it does serve to highlight what many believe a tablet should bring with it in terms of functionality.

Manufacturers like Dell and Samsung are already talking bout their own tablet offerings, and may well use the criticisms of the Apple iPad to shape their own wares.

Apple's latest foray into tablets with the iPad has nevertheless quickly become a much-wanted gadget, and will arrive in the UK later this month.

