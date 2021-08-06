StrongVPN's new discount makes it the best VPN deal for commitment-phobes

VPN services seem like a must-have these days, and the competition among the biggest providers means that the prices on offer to you can be eye-catchingly cheap.

But in order to get the cheapest VPN prices, it usually means that you have to commit to at least two or three years with one company.

Not so with the ever-reliable StrongVPN. It doesn't faff around with a complex catalog of varying length plans. And the best news is that it just knocked off an extra 10% from its standard 1-year VPN deal, making it the best value elite provider on annual plans.

The new, limited-time offer brings the effective monthly price to a sensational $2.66 (roughly £1.90/AU$3.60 a month). That's a tiny amount of money for a VPN that delivers on super-fast server speeds, use on up to 12 devices at any one time, and a fantastic track record at unblocking an array of streaming services (including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney Plus).

And to sweeten the VPN deal further, StrongVPN is still throwing in its usual freebie - a whole year's access to 250GB of secure cloud storage from SugarSync.

StrongVPN | 1 year | $10.99 $2.66/pm | Free cloud storage

Sign up for a year of StrongVPN and get a 60% saving on the usual monthly price. That's a storming price on a VPN that really impressed in our last round of testing. You also get 250GB of secure cloud storage - and if you change your mind, you can cancel for a full refund within the first 30 days.

To get hold of this brilliant bargain, you'll pay $31.99 upfront for the first year. It's worth noting that the price does go to $79.99 after the introductory offer comes to an end, so we suggest you bookmark our running guide to the best VPN deals and make sure you bag another bargain.

Is StrongVPN a recommended VPN provider?

In our latest VPN reviews, StrongVPN really seemed to up its game and it has now earned a place in our hallowed top 10. That's no easy task when you consider the sheer amount of providers out there all vying for your custom.

So what did we like about it? Well, for starters, it has made big strides when it comes to its claims as being a great streaming VPN. We used it with popular services like Netflix, Disney Plus and Amazon Prime Video to watch content that wouldn't ordinarily be available where we are. And we like that it's worked hard to help you unblock more niche services - such as MLB At Bat for baseball fans facing blackouts - as well.

The engineers at StrongVPN HQ have really placed chips on WireGuard, making it available across its full suite of compatible apps and clients. For the uninitiated, that means that StrongVPN can deliver lightning fast server speeds and put the minds at rest of anybody who is concerned that using a VPN may lead to lags and system slowdowns.

Online security and privacy remains at the forefront of most VPN users' minds and - although it isn't the most feature-filled provider on the market - StrongVPN offers OpenVPN, IKEv2, SSTP, L2TP and IPSec protocols alongside WireGuard, and we found StrongVPN's privacy policy reassuringly lengthy. Perhaps the next step could be to join the likes of ExpressVPN and NordVPN, by getting independent auditors in to certify its claims.

Still want to know more? Our in-depth StrongVPN review will tell you all you nneed to know.

