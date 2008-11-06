LaCie launches Internet Space

LaCie has announced the release of its latest backup device, Internet Space.

This cool-looking white box can hold up to 500GB of media, which equates to 500,000 photos, 200,000 songs and up to 500 movies. Nice.

Anywhere access

The best thing about the device is that it links up to the internet.

This means that you can access your files from anywhere in the world. All you have to do is log into www.homelacie.com.

You can even use Internet Space as a media streamer and hook it up to a PS3 or Xbox 360.

All this for the princely sum of £134.99. If you fancy upping the ante and getting 1TB worth of storage, then this will send you back £179.99.