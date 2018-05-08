Square Enix has announced its own E3 2018 showcase

Square Enix has confirmed that it’ll be hosting its very own showcase at E3 this year on June 11 at 10 am PDT/1 pm EDT/ 6 pm BST.

The news was announced via Twitter, where Square invited fans to join it for a “special video presentation” that will reveal the “exciting future of Square Enix.” Like Nintendo, it seems Square Enix will be opting for a stream via YouTube, Twitch and Mixer rather than a live stage show.

Save the Date!The Square Enix E3 Showcase 2018 – Monday June 11 at 10 AM PDT/1PM EDT/6pm BSTJoin us for a special video presentation to discover the exciting future of Square Enix!#SquareEnixE3https://t.co/OXdt8fTQSo pic.twitter.com/Oj9peIpcm5May 8, 2018

There wasn’t any indication which games will be shown during the video presentation but it seems like a safe assumption that Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Kingdom Hearts 3 and maybe even Final Fantasy 7 will make some kind of appearance. Given the recent Infinity War popularity, it’d be a good time to show off some of that Avengers game we’ve been hearing about too.

Square E3nix

This is Square Enix’s first dedicated E3 conference in a couple of years but given the number of big games the publisher has in the works, it makes sense that it wants to make time for its own press conference, rather than tagging its multitude of big announcements onto Sony or Microsoft’s showcases.

It looks like Monday will be a busy day for the E3 lineup as Square Enix’s announcement means its showcase will be taking place before Ubisoft’s on the same day, while it’s expected that Sony will announce its own showcase for the Monday evening.