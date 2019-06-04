South Africa vs India live stream: how to watch today's Cricket World Cup 2019 match from anywhere

After almost a week since the 2019 Cricket World Cup started, India are finally ready to enter the fray. Receiving special dispensation to allow their IPL superstars time to recover from the T20 razzmatazz, they get started today against a South Africa team who have had the worst possible start to their campaign. And you're in the right place to discover how to get a South Africa vs India live stream, regardless of where you are in the world.

Live stream South Africa vs India - where and when The 2019 Cricket World Cup heads to the UK's south coast today. This match is taking place at the modern Hampshire Bowl in Southampton. Like most of the matches this year, it starts at 10.30am BST. So that's 7.30pm AEST, 3pm in India and 11.30am if you're watching in South Africa.

They may only have just arrived in this competition, but India scarcely require an introduction. Winners of this competition in 1983 and 2011, they have a fearsome looking line-up in every department of their team. Captain Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are probably their most capable and consistent ODI batsmen, while Jasprit Bumrah's bowling brilliance has elevated him to the top of the world rankings in this format. And then there's wily veteran wicket-keeper MS Dhoni, too. The Men in Blue will take some beating in this World Cup.

If losing to England on the opening day of the tournament was probably expected, getting beaten by Bangladesh at the weekend was an absolute disaster. South Africe won't be sorry to have gotten away from The Oval and down to Southampton, where they need to start winning...and quickly. There's still no liklihood of seeing Dale Steyn on the team-sheet, so the likes of Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi will need to up their game with the ball. It will be on captain Faf du Plessis to rally his troops and get the likes of Hashim Amla, Aiden Markram and Quinton de Kock firing on all cylinders.

Watch a Cricket World Cup 2019 live stream from outside your country

Watching in the UK, Australia, New Zealand, US or India? We've got all the details you need about the broadcaster in your country further down this page.

But if you're away from your home country today, the minute you try to watch your domestic broadcast you'll discover that you can't because of geo-blocking. That's annoying, but by using a VPN you can watch it anyway without reverting to some dodgy, illegal feed you've dug out online.

How to stream 2019 Cricket World Cup online in India

Cricket fanatics in India will probably be ahead of the game here, as the go-to broadcaster Star India (or, more specifically, Star Sports) has every single game of the 2019 Cricket Wold Cup. The action starts at 3pm New Delhi time. Alternatively, sign up for over-the-top Hotstar streaming service costing either ₹299 (around $3) for a month or ₹999 ($14) for an entire year.

How to stream South Africa vs India live in the UK

If you were hoping that an event as prestigious as a World Cup would be shown on free-to-air television, then we have some bad news. Sky Sports (and Sky Go for mobiles, tablets and laptops) is where all the action is taking place on UK screens. If you've not got Sky and aren't at all interested in a subscription, then Now TV is the next best thing. Grab a Sports Pass for a day (£8.99), a week (£14.99) or sign up for the entirety of the World Cup and following Ashes by grabbing Now's special offer giving you all Sky Sports channels for £25 per month for the next four months. Not in the UK for this game? You can still indulge in Sky or Now's coverage by grabbing yourself a VPN and streaming as if you were sat back at home.

How to watch South Africa vs India: live stream in Australia

As is so often the case for Aussie sports fans these days, you've basically got two options. The first is to get hold of a Fox Sports subscription. The second is handy if you don't want such a commitment... Get yourself a Kayo Sports Basic Package for $25 per month (for two devices simultaneously) or a Kayo Sports Premium Package for $35 per month (three devices). That will get you all of the cricket, but without being tied into a long contract. You'll need a VPN if you're intending to watch the Australian coverage from overseas. This match is due to start at 7.30pm AEST today.

How to watch South Africa vs India: New Zealand live stream

Like in the UK, it's Sky Sports for cricket fans in New Zealand. It's a late start though, with the first ball due to be bowled at 9.30pm. If you're away from your TV, then you can download and watch on the Sky Go app. And if you're even further away - as in overseas then the VPN method as mentioned above is your way to go.

How to watch South Africa vs India: US live stream