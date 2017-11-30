Sony Xperia XZ Premium 2 could have a 5.7-inch 4K screen and slimline design

Whether it’s called the Sony Xperia XZ Premium 2 or the Xperia XZ2 Premium, Sony is likely to launch a new 4K phone next year, but beyond just having a sharp screen there’s now evidence that it could sport a new design.

A screenshot posted to Reddit details an unreleased Sony handset with the model number H8541, and the specs make it sound a lot like a successor to the Sony Xperia XZ Premium, notably because of its 5.7-inch 4K HDR screen.

That’s bigger than the 5.46-inch screen on the original XZ Premium, yet the dimensions listed here are smaller, at 149 x 74 x 7.5mm (while the XZ Premium is 156 x 77 x 7.9mm).

That suggests the bezels may have been significantly shrunk, which would likely mean a quite different design to most current Sony handsets. And that adds up with earlier information, as a Sony executive had previously claimed that a range of phones with a completely new design was in the works.

This reads a lot like an Xperia XZ Premium 2 specs list. Credit: Reddit

Not much change on the inside

However, other than the larger screen and smaller body there doesn’t seem to be much to get excited about here if these specs are right, as apparently the Xperia XZ Premium 2 – or whatever it is – will have a Snapdragon 835 chipset, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, a 3,420mAh battery and run Android Oreo, all of which is true of the Xperia XZ Premium too, other than the battery, which is slightly smaller at 3,230mAh.

That makes this specs list slightly questionable, especially as it could very easily have been faked, but on the other hand Sony doesn’t tend to push for the best possible specs in the way rivals like Samsung do.

Whatever the case, if the Sony Xperia XZ Premium 2 is on the way then we might see it at MWC 2018 early next year, as its predecessor was unveiled at MWC 2017.

The Sony Xperia XZ2 is likely in the works as well

Via Phone Arena