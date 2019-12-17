Sony WH-1000XM3 noise-canceling headphone deals hit lowest price yet

Any Sony WH-1000XM3 deals are worth checking out in our opinion, these top noise-canceling headphones have been named TechRadar's favorite for two years now, and they've earned it. You can pick up this amazing set of Sony's finest noise-canceling headphones for just $278 right now at Walmart, an incredible saving over the $350 you'll be paying on a normal day. This is a noise-canceling headphone deal you don't want to miss - on an exceedingly good set of cans.

Originally released in 2017, the Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones still bring industry-leading noise cancellation to the party, with the sound quality to match. Not only that, but they still clean up the competition with a 30-hour battery life and a fantastic wireless range to match. These Sony headphones are renowned for their quality, stability, and second-to-none noise cancellation, and today they're coming in at a far lower price than their more recent competitors. They've always offered fairly unbeatable audio, and now that they've been around for a couple of years, they're starting to enter the world of unbeatable price as well.

This Sony WH-1000XM3 deal is a fantastic opportunity to pick up a pair of industry-leading headphones for their lowest price yet. Noise-canceling headphone deals abound at this time of the year, so whether you're grabbing a last-minute gift or securing your own cheap headphones you'll want to check out this top saving.

Today's best Sony WH-1000XM3 noise-canceling headphone deals

Sony WH-1000XM3 noise-canceling headphones | $349.99 $278 at Walmart

If you're looking for a Sony headphone deal that offers top of the range noise cancellation, portability, audio quality, and comfort, you'll want to look no further than this Sony WH-1000XM3 price cut. They weren't named TechRadar's top noise-canceling headphones two years in a row for nothing, and this deal from Walmart makes it just that little bit easier to treat your ears this Christmas.

