Sony is not planning on bringing the Xperia XZ2 Premium to the UAE or Saudi

The 4K screen-toting, dual camera-wielding Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium has just been announced, but there's already some bad news: it may not come to the Middle East.

TechRadar spoke to Sony, who confirmed that the phone may not be available in the UAE, Saudi and the rest of the Middle East – although it's yet to rule out its arrival completely.

Historically Sony has launched its major handsets in the UAE where consumers have no issue paying for high-priced handsets. However, the Sony Xperia XZ2 and Xperia XZ2 Compact seem to the bearers of the flagship status for the Middle East and North Africa.

The Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium is set to go on sale this summer in other parts of the world, so if you're desperate to get your hands on the Xperia XZ2 Premium you'll have to look into potential imports in a couple of months' time.