Sony announces new Special Edition PS4 controller colors

Sony has announced the release of a brand-new pair of Special Edition Dualshock PS4 wireless controllers, in Midnight Blue and Black Steel shades.

The new controllers are set to hit US, Canadian and European markets from March 7, but if you want to get your hands on these special-edition colors you'll want to be quick, as sources suggest there’s likely to be a limited supply.

In the official announcement on the Playstation Blog, Sony product manager Andrew Mason explains that while the Midnight Blue shade is an all-new edition, the Steel Black option is a revamp of a controller that was first released a few years ago.

“Some of you may remember the popular metallic design from 2016,” Mason writes. “Now it’s back and like all new Dualshock 4 controllers, features a redesigned touchpad and offers direct USB as well as wireless control options.”

The new controllers will be priced at $65 in the US – Sony hasn’t confirmed pricing for other territories yet. They’ll be available from playstation.com and are likely to be rolled out to major retailers too.