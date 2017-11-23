Sonos Play:1 receives permanent 25% price cut to £149

Sonos has just announced that it's reducing the price of its entry-level Sonos Play:1 by 25% to £149.

From tomorrow you'll be able to grab the speaker at this reduced rate from the official Sonos store.

But this isn't just a short-lived Black Friday reduction. It's actually permanent, presumably as a result of the recently released Alexa-equipped Sonos One.

The Sonos One is almost entirely the same hardware as the Play:1. The difference's include the headline Alexa integration, and a touch-sensitive control panel on the top. It's available for the Play:1's original price.

Whatever the reason for the discount, if you're prepared to live without Alexa integration, this is a great deal.