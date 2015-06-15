Get a free one-year license to Avast Pro Antivirus worth £30

**** Updated: Avast has informed us that they have run out of licenses with hundreds of thousands pounds worth of licenses given away *****

TechRadar Pro has partnered with Czech-based security outfit, Avast, to offer free 12-month licenses of its award winning Avast Pro 2015 security package to all our readers, regardless of their location.

The deal, which has been struck exclusively with Avast, is worth up to £30 (about $45/AU$60) and can be used on one computer only.

You can decide to keep Avast Pro (it will revert to the free edition), remove the application or extend the subscription at the end of the first year; significant discounts are available.

To get your hands on that license, simply complete a short survey, provide with your email and subscribe to the TechRadar Pro newsletter (you can always unsubscribe at any time).

Your email will only be used to send the appropriate details regarding this promotion and for the TechRadar Pro newsletter registration. To get your license, please complete the form here.

The offer will end on June 19th at 1500 (UK time). Note that existing TechRadar Pro newsletter subscribers can also apply for a code. It will be sent to you automatically and you should always check your spam box.