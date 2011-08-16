Windows 8 blog opens with 'humility' over Vista

Microsoft has launched an official Windows 8 blog, with the opening post speaking of the company's humility and a promise not to repeat past mistakes.

The shadow of Microsoft Vista looms large over the new OS, with consumers, developers and Microsoft itself unlikely to forget the catastrophic iteration of Windows any time soon.

The opening post, penned by Microsoft's Steven Sinofsky, states: "We've heard people express frustration over how little we've communicated so far about Windows 8.

"We've certainly learned lessons over the years about the perils of talking about features before we have a solid understanding of our ability to execute."

No traffic

"Rather than generating traffic or building excitement, this blog is here to provide a two-way dialog about the complexities and tradeoffs of product development," Sinofsky continues.

The emergence of the blog suggests that we're drawing ever closer to a Windows 8 UK release date, but we're still none-the-wiser as to when exactly that will be.

Still, you can find out everything you need to know about Windows 8 right here on TechRadar where we've rounded up every titbit Microsoft has released about Windows 8 – intentionally or not – so far.

