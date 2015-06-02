Windows 10 market share grew by almost 50% in April

Windows 10 market share on the desktop has reached 0.13% in May, its biggest growth yet, a jump of about 50% compared to April, according to online analytics firm NetMarketshare.

The operating system is currently used by more than 4 million people globally according to the latest figures released by Microsoft, with the number of actual installs likely to be much higher.

That Windows is used by about 1.5 billion people globally and assuming that the figures from NetMarketShare are valid, that would mean that roughly half of the users have installed Windows 10 on their laptops.

Coming soon

Microsoft announced yesterday that Windows 10 would be officially launched on Wednesday 29th July in 190 territories with current Windows 7 and Window 8.x users getting a whole year to upgrade to Windows 10 for free.

It has also confirmed that Microsoft would continue to keep it current (i.e. update it) for the supported lifetime of the device.

The Redmond-based company is gearing up to what could well be the biggest and single most important launch over the past couple of decades.