Throw a launch party and get Windows 7 free

Microsoft is encouraging people to sign up and throw house parties to mark the Windows 7 launch on 22 October – with those who are selected earning themselves free signature edition of Windows 7 Ultimate.

Microsoft will plough through the millions likely to be breaking out the party hats and HD webcams to pick out those that will get free Windows 7 Ultimate edition.

"Apply online to host a Launch Party. Choose a day from October 22-29 and if you're selected, you'll not only receive a special Signature Edition of Windows 7 Ultimate but your very own Windows 7 Party Pack," says Microsoft.

Join a Setting up with Ease party!

The UK is one of the countries that Microsoft has included in the offering, and you can choose from four themes; PhotoPalooza, Media Mania, Setting up with Ease, and Family Friendly Fun.

And, as Microsoft explains "You'll be assisted by House Party, the world's leading party organizer.

"Pick a theme, then upload photos and videos, chat with other hosts, blog your experience, and download fun favours all from your personal House Party page."

See you at a Windows 7 launch party, cool people! You can sign up at http://uk.houseparty.com/splash/windows7uk