T-Mobile pushes Android 4.4.3 to Nexus phones and tablets

Apple isn't the only one dropping in some fresh new software for mobile devices.

T-Mobile is pushing out Android KitKat 4.4.3 to the Nexus 7, Nexus 5 and Nexus 4 that will land as an over-the-air update today. The next version of Android KitKat brings a few security enhancements but isn't a major boost.

The update could fix some of KitKat's current buggy annoyances including devices rebooting unintentionally as well as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity issues.

Importantly for Nexus 5 handsets, 4.4.3 might finally fix the blue camera tint problem that's plagued Google's flagship smartphone for so long.

Coming down the pipe

While T-Mo has only advertised a few things coming with the 4.4.3 update, a few weeks prior a rumored leak suggested it might sport a revamped dialer.

A leaked screenshot suggested Android's built-in phone app would feature a modernized card UI over its old list of contacts.

Once 4.4.3 comes, we can expect the newest version of Android will start making their way to the latest crop of smartphones including the HTC One (M8).

The Samsung Galaxy S5 is due for its own Android updates, too

Via Droid Life