Linux celebrates a decade and a half

It's nearly 15 years since the first version of the Linux kernel, and our friends over at TuxRadar have posted the original comp.os.linux.announce announcement.

On 14 Mar 1994 at 12:51:16 GMT, Linus Torvalds posted the message to announce Linux 1.0.

It was late, though Torvalds shrugged this off. "Almost on time (being just two years late is peanuts in the OS industry), and better than ever."

Torvalds originally announced his plans in August 1991, but even he couldn't have imagined the huge number of developers that would eventually take up Linux development.