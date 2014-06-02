iOS 8 release date and device compatibility revealed

Apple's iOS 8 won't be here for a few months, but if you're excited about the possibility of HealthKit and other improvements over iOS 7, you will be able to access it on a number of devices.

Releasing in the fall, iOS 8 will work with most of Apple's newest phone and tablet releases.

They are: iPhone 4S, iPhone 5, iPhone 5C, iPhone 5S, iPod Touch 5th generation, iPad 2, iPad with Retina display, iPad Air, iPad mini and the iPad mini 2 with Retina display.

All these guys, guys

Developers can grab iOS 8 as a beta starting today along with the beta of OS X Yosemite, the newest version of the OS for Macs.

Conspicuously absent from the list above is the iPhone 4, which will probably make like many obsolete phones and die a slow, quiet death that only a few old-tech holdouts will notice.