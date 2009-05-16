Android powers new digital photo frame

Although its appearance in phones has been slow to start with, Android is gradually making inroads in devices that traditionally have used embedded operating systems based on Linux or other specialised software.

The latest gadget to run the open-source OS backed by Google is a digital photo frame from Macnica that went on show in Tokyo this week at the

2009 Embedded Systems Expo

.

Home networking

Macnica says it choose Android specifically because it is open source and comes with no licence fee for developers. It developed the eight-inch frame also using Fujitsu technology to enable it to join a DLNA home network.

So far, there are no clear plans for a commercial launch of the frame, but its very existence is a clear demonstration of the flexibility of Android.