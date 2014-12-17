Christmas crackers: CookDiary

For many people Christmas is about food – often too much of it. If you're in search of something new to try, or just want to make sure that your traditional Christmas dinner goes as smoothly as possible, you can use CookDiary to keep all of the recipes you need in one place. You can enter recipes by hand, or use the integrated web browser to import them from your favourite websites.

After building up a database of recipes, you can then use the search function to track down meals that match the ingredients you have in the fridge and cupboards.

A handy scaling feature makes light work of doubling or tripling up on quantities for those occasions when you end up with a few more guests than normal – neatly avoiding the risk of mistakes when making manual calculations.

But the application goes beyond simply making it easy to manage your recipes. There's the option to plan your menu for the days and weeks ahead, then CookDiary can help you create shopping lists so you can be sure that you won't forget to buy those all-important ingredients.

This low-cost app covers all the bases, and the demo version lets you get started at no cost.