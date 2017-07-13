Best CRMs for SMBs in 2017

Note: Our best CRM software round-up has been fully updated. This feature was first published in May 2014.

Keeping up-to-date with your leads, prospects and contacts is a vital task for any business. Customer Relationship Management (CRM) systems help by tracking everything related to your customers: contacts, previous emails and calls, visits, the progress of individual sales or deals, and more.

Having all this data to hand helps everyone in your business understand what customers need, keeping them happy, while marketing tools like mass emails and web form support could win you new orders.

CRMs don't have to be expensive or complicated. There are free systems which integrate neatly with Google apps to use the data you've collected already, and spending something like £8-£20 (or $8-$20) per user per month will get you some serious business management power. But whatever you're after, we've put together a list of top CRM systems to help you get started.