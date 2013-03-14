Windows 8 finally gets a Twitter app

It may not be setting the world alight, but Windows 8 is certainly beginning to get some traction, so millions of microblogging addicts will be delighted to know that an official Twitter for Windows 8 app has now been released.

Available now in the Windows Store, Twitter has taken its time as it tries to (and we quote) "bring you all the design, features and functionality of Twitter combined with the fast and fluid technology of Windows 8".

Features include a Share charm which slots in to the usual Windows 8 swipe from the right edge of the device and allows you to tweet about anything that strikes you.

Horizontally thinking

A discover icon shows new topics from people in your network, trends, follow suggestions and so on, although it brings an interesting sideways scrolling that will please those bored of all that vertical obsession.

Given that one of the other features listed is actually just default Windows 8 snap view, you would assume rightly that this is not an app that's going to require a lot of extra learning for Twitter users.

But it is, at the very least, another of the key apps arriving for the Windows ecosystem and that's a good sign for Microsoft.