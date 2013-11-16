What was he in again? Google Play Movies brings info cards to the UK

Google has rolled out an update for its UK Play Movies app for Android, introducing the handy information cards that rolled out in the US earlier this year.

The feature allows users to pause the video and view information about the actors currently on screen, the related movies and TV shows, as well as information about the soundtrack (sorry Shazam).

Users can tap on the lovely actors' faces to see their filmographies, age, birthplace and the other associated items available from the Google Play store.

The feature is similar to the Amazon X-Ray for the Kindle Fire and saves a trip to IMDb when trying to answer the age old 'what else has she been in?' question.

More Jack Black information

"Next time you're watching a movie on Google Play you can find out that it's Jack Black, who was born in Hermosa Beach, California and is 44 years old," the company wrote on the Google UK Google+ page.

"In the UK, we've added info cards to the Google Play Movies & TV app so you can easily learn more about the actors, related films and even what song is playing in many of your favourite movies."

Via The Next Web