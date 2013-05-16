We did it! Well, someone out there hit 50 billion App Store downloads

We thought we heard bells and whistles over the din of Google IO, and it turns out it wasn't just the result of an Android overdose: Apple's App Store surpassed its 50 billion download mark this afternoon.

"We just hit 50 million app downloads," the official App Store Twitter account announced. "Thank you. It couldn't have happened without you #50BillionApps."

A little somber, but you're welcome nonetheless, Apple. No word yet on who the lucky winner(s) of $10,000 (around £6,400/AU$9,740) App Store gift card is yet, though none of our friends have posted on Facebook about it.

Oh well...we can try for 1 trillion.

More blips!

News don't cost a thing with our lovely blips.