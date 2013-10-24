Trending
Brands

Vine grows new editing features, including saved clips and shot removal

By Applications  

Twitter throws video makers a Vine

Vine Update Sessions

Vine has sprouted scores of users, and now editing the perfect six-second clip just got easier.

Today the Twitter-owned app for iOS and Android received an update that introduces "Sessions," a function that lets you save your clips for later.

Although the Vine app has never forced users to post a video immediately, before this update there was no way to roll back to an older clip once a new one was recorded.

The new update lets users save up to 10 posts at once, giving plenty of wiggle room to edit and share all your snappy masterpieces at a later time.

OUTTATIME

The other new feature the Vine update introduces is called "Time Travel." The new functionality lets users remove, reorganize and even replace any shot within a clip.

Vine Time Travel

No more Vine-bombings

Now when you're editing, the video will be split into smaller image boxes which you can move around to rearrange, etc.

Did someone Vine-bomb your short clip? Now you can jump back into the short video and remove any instance of their existence.

The update is available for download now.

Related news

See more Applications news