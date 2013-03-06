Telstra NRL app is free footy for all phones and tablets

Telstra today launch a new NRL fanatics dream app for iOS and Android phones and tablets.

NRL Live 2013 is the name of the app that delivers live scores, pre-match commentary, post match interviews, and a league ladder to keep an eye of each team's progress. Best of all, Telstra will also host full-match replays for free.

Or pay to watch it live

If you prefer your football live, there are also in-app purchase subscription options to add live streaming matches to the app's free content. The full year, including all premiership matches, State of Origin, City vs Country and the Anzac Test costs $89.95. From week to week you can pay $5.95, or pay monthly for $14.95.

The app is available for most Australian smartphone and tablet owners, with free downloads available through both the iOS and Android app stores.

It is also available regardless of which carrier the phone is connected to, though Telstra customers do benefit from unmetered data when using the app.

Image created using PlaceIt.