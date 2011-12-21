Spotify for BlackBerry now official

Spotify has now officially rolled-out its mobile app for BlackBerry smartphones.

The app had been available as a preview release for the last two months from the Spotify website, but it has now officially hit the BlackBerry App World.

BlackBerry is now the last major platform to receive a dedicated app for the music streaming platform, with Microsoft's Windows Phone owners receiving an app last month.

Sadly for owners of the BlackBerry Torch 9800 and many other BlackBerry handsets the app is not yet compatible their device.

Premium service required

Naturally, BlackBerry phone owners are subject to the same conditions as the other platforms.

To make use of the Spotify app, users will need a £10 a month Premium subscription to access streaming over Wi-Fi and 3G.

The app also enables offline playlists be downloaded and easy syncing of playlists between desktop and mobile.

Via: TechCrunch