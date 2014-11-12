Samsung wants to ease your road rage on Galaxy Note 4, Edge and Gear S

Samsung has announced a bundle of new driving-related apps and features that will be out on its Galaxy Note 4, Galaxy Note Edge and Gear S smartwatch by the holidays.

Thanks to a partnership with traffic data firm Inrix announced at the 2014 Samsung Developer Conference, these three Samsung gadgets will receive live traffic information and in turn provide better directions and more accurate arrival time estimates.

That should help ease the road rage some drivers feel on their morning commutes, as should the new "car mode," which automatically enlarges the UI and puts voice controls and route data front-and-center when you're driving.

Car mode even helps you find parking and cheap gas, while a new "my places" widget provides some of this info on the home screen.

The Gear S, for its part, will be able to send you travel alerts and estimate arrival times, while the Morning! Smart Alarm Clock app gains the ability to send you some notifications - including traffic and other data - right when you wake up.