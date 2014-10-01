Oracle bolsters E-Business with 14 mobile apps

Oracle has added 14 mobile applications to its E-Business suite. New apps include mobile procurement, mobile expenses and mobile inventory.

The applications are meant to bolster the E-Business Suite by offering easy-to-use Android and iOS apps that can be accessed and utilized on mobile devices in a similar manner to how they are accessed on desktops.

Licensed E-Business Suite users can access the new mobile applications for free with the two latest versions of the platform, Oracle E-Business Suite 12.1.3 and Oracle E-Business Suite 12.1.2.

The full list of new apps features the following:

Mobile Approvals

Mobile Expenses

Mobile Timecards

Mobile Procurement

Mobile Sales Orders

Mobile Inventory

Mobile Product Information

Mobile Project Manager

Mobile Discrete Production Supervisor

Mobile Process Production Supervisor

Mobile Project Manufacturing

Mobile Maintenance

Mobile Field Service

Earlier this year, Oracle unveiled 57 applications for smartphones and tablets. The apps covered maintenance, field service, project management, supply chain, health and safety management.

This week, Oracle also added six new tools to its Cloud Platform Services. The tools focused on big data, mobile, integration, process management, Java Platform, andNode.js.