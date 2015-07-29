Office Mobile apps arrive in time for Windows 10

Microsoft's celebration of Windows 10 has kicked up another notch with the news that the Office Mobile apps suite has been released.

The four apps that come under the Office umbrella (Word, Excel, PowerPoint and OneNote) have been completely revamped to adapt to the new touchscreen experience that is at the center of Windows 10.

Word has all the features you've come to expect plus plenty of new options, such as the ability to share and co-author documents, read mode, and Smart Lookup to bring documents to life with online elements.

Recommended charts makes it arrival on Excel, which is "ideal for smaller screens" and allows you to easily put data into charts. Various templates have also been added into the app that are specifically designed for mobile situations.

Presentations have taken a step up thanks to a new Presenter View that has arrived inside PowerPoint to make giving your presentation easy. OneNote completes the package.

Office Mobile for tablets is available across 190 countries via the Windows Store, and Office Mobile for phones arrives later this year when the mobile version is released into the wild. Office 2016 for desktops, meanwhile, will be released for Windows 7, 8 and 10 in the fall.