Microsoft plus Dropbox means better Office cloud integration

Microsoft has made no secret about the fact that it's all about the cloud these days, but there's nothing wrong with getting a little help from your friends now and then.

With that in mind the tech giant has teamed up with Dropbox to better integrate the cloud storage service with Microsoft Office, according to a Dropbox blog post.

Thanks to this new collaboration users will be able to access Dropbox from within Office apps, and edit and share Office apps within Dropbox.

The change will affect the Office and Dropbox apps across numerous devices, including phones, tablets and the web.

Office, Dropbox and enterprise

The details are still somewhat nebulous, and they'll remain so until these features roll out "in the next few weeks."

But it sounds like Office, through Dropbox, is going to gain a lot of the functionality that attracts users to Google Docs, like easy online collaboration.

This is good news for consumers, but it's even better for enterprise users, as Microsoft points out in its own announcement.

The companies said over 1.2 billion people use Office for work, and that Dropbox already hosts 35 billion Office files.