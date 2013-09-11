Instagram, 'other social content' headed to Facebook Home lockscreen

The Facebook Home lockscreen is due for a makeover, though when is still up in the air.

Speaking at the TechCrunch Disrupt conference today, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg revealed that more content beyond feed of Facebook is on the way.

One of the software's monthly update will at some point bring with it Instagram and "other social content," presumably from third-party sources, to the Home lockscreen.

Zuckerberg also admitted that Home hasn't been adopted as fast as he would have thought, though he "fully believes that people will want it over time."

More blips!

We've got plenty more blip content, no update required.