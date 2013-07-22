HopStop looks to have leapt off Windows Phone after Apple buy

Apple may have finally found the solution to its Apple Maps problems, but Windows Phone users will be forced to start scrambling when it comes to transit directions.

Following Apple's purchase of transit map service HopStop, the app has reportedly been pulled from Microsoft's Windows Phone platform.

There's been no explanation for the app's sudden absence from Microsoft's platform, but it's not hard to see exactly how they got from point A to point B.

Interestingly, HopStop is still available for Android phones - for now.

Via AllThingsD