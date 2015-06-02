Google Maps finally shows real-time transit info, if you live in these six places

A new feature we've all wanted from Google Maps has finally arrived: real-time transit information. But it's only available if you live in certain areas.

San Francisco, UK, Netherlands, Budapest, Chicago and Seattle are the six lucky places where Google has added over 25 transportation partners providing real-time data to make sure routes run smoothly.

It doesn't appear like the feature will head to other locations just yet, and will probably be added later on.

However, if you're not in one of those cities or countries, the company has at least cleaned up the app to provide clearer courses of action. A recommended route is shown where others are summarized and clumped neatly together so you have a list of public transport options.

The update for the app should be out today for both Android and iOS devices though it has yet to appear on the latter.