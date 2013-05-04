Take videos from Google Glass straight to YouTube with new third-party app

Beam me up, Google Glass!

That command may not work (yet), but thanks to Fullscreen, a global YouTube network, we now have what looks to be the first third-party YouTube app that can upload videos taken with Glass directly to the video sharing site.

Users simply prode Glass to capture a video then turn to Beam to send the moving pictures to their YouTube channel. Videos can either be private or automatically shared via Twitter.

Here's a rundown of the Beam low down and what we can only expect to be more innovation on the Glass front:

