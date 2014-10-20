Dropbox is the latest app to gain Touch ID on iPhone 6

Dropbox had a rough first date with iOS 8, but it looks like it's smoothed things over - and added an important new security feature.

The cloud storage service is the latest to gain TouchID support in its iOS app's most recent update.

Like other recent updates to iOS apps including Facebook, Chrome and YouTube, OneDrive, Gmail, Twitter, Facebook, and Skype, Dropbox's version 3.5 update also adds compatibility with the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus.

Touch and feel

Thankfully the app's fingerprint security features aren't limited to the newest Apple iPhones, but they are exclusive to devices with iOS 8.

Lastly the Dropbox update also includes performance, stability and bug fixes, including a fix for an issue with previewing RTF files in iOS 8.

