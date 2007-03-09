Photoshop to reveal manipulated images

Developers at Adobe's Advanced Technology lab have created two plug-ins for Adobe Photoshop that can detect whether a photo has been retouched or not. This could prove useful for checking whether your date really is that attractive, or if those eBay goods really are the bargains they look like.

The Clone Tool Detector can spot if an area of an image has been recopied to other areas of the photo. The tool wouldn't be able to tell for certain that two items had been cloned, but would deem the two images "improbably similar".

The second plug-in, Truth Dots, can tell whether single pixels are missing from a picture - a sign that an image may have been cropped.

The plug-ins have already been developed but Adobe said it hasn't decided on a launch date yet. Following the ongoing debate on fake news images - Adobe said it was "very interested in photo authentication".

Last year, a Reuters photographer Adnan Hajj admitted that he had manipulated a smoke plume in a shot from Beirut to make it look darker.