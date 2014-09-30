Bye bye Bing: Microsoft swaps to MSN branding for Windows Phone

Microsoft has quietly begun shelving its Bing branding in favour of MSN when it comes to apps on the Windows Phone platform.

Former stalwarts like Money, Maps, Travel, Sports and Weather have all been relabelled MSN to coincide with Microsoft's overhaul of the platform. The descriptions and title bar on each app now use the MSN name - the actual performance of the apps remain unchanged.

It continues a move away from Bing that Microsoft has been pursuing during the course of this year. While the mobile updates are taking place today, only Bing Finance has been changed on Windows 8.1. It's now called MSN Money.

Via Phonearena.com